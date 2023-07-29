Wiregrass Gives Back
Salvation Army in Dorhan hosting canned food drive

Salvation Army of the Wiregrass is taking donations for families in need ahead of the holiday season. Find out how you can help and gain rewards in return.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Almost one fourth of people in the US don’t have access to affordable food. That’s according to the Salvation Army. Here in Dothan, this group is combatting that through a food drive.

The Salvation Army is conducting a canned food drive that will help them serve families in Houston, Henry, and Geneva County.

August 31 is the last day you can donate canned food at Hager 38. If you give four or more items, you’ll get a free 30-minute game card.

This campaign will help families during the holiday months. Major Linda Payton says these donations add up to big savings for families in need.

“We can give them not just something, but a variety. And there are a lot of people nowadays whose finances are tight, and a lot are in need of food so they can use the food money to pay the rent or the electrical bill,” Major Linda Payton said.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Dothan Salvation Army located at 1007 Bell Street.

