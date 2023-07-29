President Biden asks DOL to issue first ever hazard alert for heat

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. leaders are stepping up in an effort to keep outdoor workers cool.

With millions of Americans currently experiencing the effects of extreme heat, President Joe Biden asked the Department of Labor to issue the first-ever hazard alert for heat, according to a release on the White House website.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 400 workers have died due to environmental heat exposure since 2011, and thousands more are hospitalized every year.

Many workers are being affected by the heat in the Wiregrass as well, including firefighters.

While firefighter gear protects them from the flames, the heat is still a major concern.

“Our gear is really good at protecting us from the heat but that also means it traps the heat coming from our bodies. With that barrier, it’s impermeable,” said Drake St. John, a paramedic and firefighter with Headland Fire Rescue. “We can’t sweat through it, we can’t get cooled down by being sprayed down with water. It will cool down the outside of your jacket, but it won’t cool you down.”

After a fire is extinguished, firefighters typically take off their gear and try to cool down, but that can be difficult in 90-plus weather.

“With it being hotter, your ability to recover, compensate, and let your body’s own thermoregulatory systems do what they are supposed to do and cool you down, it is not as effective especially when it is so humid out too,” said St. John.

With temperatures so high, Headland Fire Rescue has to go through extensive checks after a call.

“We always have an ambulance on standby just in case someone does get overheated,” said Headland Fire Rescue Captain TJ Williams. “We always have an ambulance at a structure fire just in case there is any type of medical emergency. We always push to make sure, when they come out for a bottle change, a minimum of one or two glasses of water. Also, we check their blood pressure, check the physiological status of the firefighter.”

Luckily, EMS goes through the screening, but agriculture workers and landscapers do not. Capt. Williams said this time of year is the most crucial time to keep an eye on your team.

On the national level, “the Department of Labor will ramp up enforcement of heat-safety violations, increasing inspections in high-risk industries like construction and agriculture, while OSHA continues to develop a national standard for workplace heat-safety rules.”

