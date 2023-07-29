One believed murdered in Dale County

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -One person was apparently murdered in rural Dale County Saturday, according to those with knowledge of the investigation.

The incident occurred along County Road 33 in the Skipperville area, or approximately 12 miles north of Ozark, about 9:30 a.m.

“We have a deceased male in his mid-20′s,” Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum told News4.

He said there are multiple persons of interest early in the investigation, but stopped short of calling them suspects.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.