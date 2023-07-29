Wiregrass Gives Back
One believed murdered in Dale County

(Canva)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -One person was apparently murdered in rural Dale County Saturday, according to those with knowledge of the investigation.

The incident occurred along County Road 33 in the Skipperville area, or approximately 12 miles north of Ozark, about 9:30 a.m.

“We have a deceased male in his mid-20′s,” Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum told News4.

He said there are multiple persons of interest early in the investigation, but stopped short of calling them suspects.

