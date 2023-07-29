Dale Genealogical and Historical Society needs more participation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Since 1999, the Dale Genealogical and History Society has been serving the Dale County public library. This society provides research and funds to the genealogy room.

An alarming email was sent out this afternoon, about this society potentially disbanding for good.

“We need members who can meet consistently. The Society can’t do it by ourselves, we need more members to actively come out and support us and do projects together,” Jonie Woods said.

Jonie Woods is a reference genealogy librarian and a historical society member.

When the pandemic happened, the monthly meetings came to a halt. “We had less than ten people show up,” Jonie Woods said.

If the group decides to stay together, they will work on this big project for Dale County.

“One way to vitalize and sustain this society is next year is Dale County’s 200th birthday in December 1824. So we’re going to have something we can consider year-long projects of events to celebrate it,” Jonie Woods said.

This is only possible if society increases.

The Dale Genealogical and Historical Society will meet on August 5, from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at The Ozark Public Library. The guest speaker is Laura Waller- Trump who will have a presentation on the importance of preserving and sustaining local historical societies.

Ideas and feedback from the community of all ages are welcomed.

