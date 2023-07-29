Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Dale Genealogical and Historical Society needs more participation

An alarming email was sent out Friday discussing the the society potentially disbanding for good if they are unable to get their participation numbers up.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Since 1999, the Dale Genealogical and History Society has been serving the Dale County public library. This society provides research and funds to the genealogy room.

An alarming email was sent out this afternoon, about this society potentially disbanding for good.

“We need members who can meet consistently. The Society can’t do it by ourselves, we need more members to actively come out and support us and do projects together,” Jonie Woods said.

Jonie Woods is a reference genealogy librarian and a historical society member.

When the pandemic happened, the monthly meetings came to a halt. “We had less than ten people show up,” Jonie Woods said.

If the group decides to stay together, they will work on this big project for Dale County.

“One way to vitalize and sustain this society is next year is Dale County’s 200th birthday in December 1824. So we’re going to have something we can consider year-long projects of events to celebrate it,” Jonie Woods said.

This is only possible if society increases.

The Dale Genealogical and Historical Society will meet on August 5, from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at The Ozark Public Library. The guest speaker is Laura Waller- Trump who will have a presentation on the importance of preserving and sustaining local historical societies.

Ideas and feedback from the community of all ages are welcomed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off
Customers will need to access this location through Sam’s northern driveway during this time.
Temporary road closure of Sam’s Club/Chick-Fil-A driveway
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors

Latest News

An alarming email was sent out Friday discussing the the society potentially disbanding for...
Dale Genealogical and Historical Society needs more participation
Salvation Army of the Wiregrass is taking donations for families in need ahead of the holiday...
Salvation Army in Dorhan hosting canned food drive
Salvation Army of the Wiregrass is taking donations for families in need ahead of the holiday...
Salvation Army taking food donations ahead of holiday season
More than 400 people have died from high environmental heat exposure since 2011, according to...
President Biden asks DOL to issue first ever hazard alert for heat