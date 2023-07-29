Countdown to Football Season Kicks Off with Media Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 30 coaches made the trip to Dothan for Encore Rehabilitation Alabama’s coaches’ day.

Coaches gave insight on problem areas as well as positives heading into the season.

The Wiregrass has quite a few new head coaches like New Brockton’s Jason Barnett or Ashford’s David Stapleton. Providence Christian head coach Kenny Keith enters his 13th season with the Eagles.

High school football kicks off during week zero on August 25th.

