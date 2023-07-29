Wiregrass Gives Back
Countdown to Football Season Kicks Off with Media Day

Coaches gave insight on problem areas as well as positives heading into the season.
By Briana Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 30 coaches made the trip to Dothan for Encore Rehabilitation Alabama’s coaches’ day.



The Wiregrass has quite a few new head coaches like New Brockton’s Jason Barnett or Ashford’s David Stapleton. Providence Christian head coach Kenny Keith enters his 13th season with the Eagles.

High school football kicks off during week zero on August 25th.

Coaches gave insight on problem areas as well as positives heading into the season.
