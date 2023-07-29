Carlee’s false report no only one. Here are others.

Carlee Russell’s lies shine a light on those who make false reports to the police.

Her case stands out because of the frantic search when her family, friends, and authorities believed a man who baited her with a small child had kidnapped her along a Birmingham metro interstate.

Bogus police reports are not unusual, though they don’t get the attention Russell’s fake kidnapping received.

This week, Florida police charged an 11-year-old girl with making a false report and other crimes in which she claimed someone had abducted her 14-year-old friend.

The girl told law enforcement that a YouTube challenge inspired her to carry out the 911 hoax, which she believed “would be funny,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News reported.

In March, Dothan a woman told her family she had been the target of an attempted kidnapping, police were notified, but said later they waste valuable staff and resources because she manufactured the story. (Watch the video above this story.)

It is not just fake kidnapping reports that waste valuable resources.

On multiple recent occasions, Dothan offers responded to false calls of shootings that left victims seriously wounded. Officers spent hours investigating, only to discover those claims were bogus.

Called “swatting,” false reports have become a fad nationwide.

In another Dothan case about three years ago, a man called the police to report his son had shot a sibling in the head.

Making false police reports is a misdemeanor in Alabama, but law enforcement, following Russell’s case, plans to ask lawmakers to strengthen penalties.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.