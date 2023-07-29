Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Carlee’s false report no only one. Here are others.

In March, Dothan police received reports of an attempted abduction in a Walgreens parking lot, wasting valuable staff until a video disputed the account.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carlee Russell’s lies shine a light on those who make false reports to the police.

Her case stands out because of the frantic search when her family, friends, and authorities believed a man who baited her with a small child had kidnapped her along a Birmingham metro interstate.

Bogus police reports are not unusual, though they don’t get the attention Russell’s fake kidnapping received.

This week, Florida police charged an 11-year-old girl with making a false report and other crimes in which she claimed someone had abducted her 14-year-old friend.

The girl told law enforcement that a YouTube challenge inspired her to carry out the 911 hoax, which she believed “would be funny,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News reported.

In March, Dothan a woman told her family she had been the target of an attempted kidnapping, police were notified, but said later they waste valuable staff and resources because she manufactured the story. (Watch the video above this story.)

It is not just fake kidnapping reports that waste valuable resources.

On multiple recent occasions, Dothan offers responded to false calls of shootings that left victims seriously wounded. Officers spent hours investigating, only to discover those claims were bogus.

Called “swatting,” false reports have become a fad nationwide.

In another Dothan case about three years ago, a man called the police to report his son had shot a sibling in the head.

Making false police reports is a misdemeanor in Alabama, but law enforcement, following Russell’s case, plans to ask lawmakers to strengthen penalties.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Larvy Woods, 78, is charged with murder for the Wednesday afternoon death of Essie B. Meadows,...
Troy man, 78, charged after woman shot to death outside her home
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off
Coggins comes to Pike Liberal with a 20-year coaching resume, most recently spending time with...
Pike Liberal Arts School Head Football Coach and AD resigns

Latest News

Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Hollins Librar
Dale Genealogical and Historical Society needs more participation
An alarming email was sent out Friday discussing the the society potentially disbanding for...
Dale Genealogical and Historical Society needs more participation
Salvation Army of the Wiregrass is taking donations for families in need ahead of the holiday...
Salvation Army taking food donations ahead of holiday season