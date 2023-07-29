Blakely city council approves new resolution after an investigation into city mayor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Blakely city council amended the city code in a special meeting today.

This comes a month after the city council voted to launch an investigation into Blakely mayor, Travis Wimbush issuing a loan to a former public official. Now, there is a guideline in place that directly states that it is prohibited for the city council to distribute loans to a city employee and any money given out must be approved by the city council.

The nature of the loan was not malicious according to Wimbush. A former Blakely police officer who expressed financial hardship to Wimbush was given a $4,500 loan that was paid back in full by deductions from their payroll. The officer has since resigned.

Wimbush says that he saw nothing wrong with doing this at the time because he believed it to be common practice from past mayors in what he calls similar circumstances.

City Attorney, Timothy Coleman says regardless of if it is done regularly, it is not within the Mayor’s power to do this without council approval. Coleman says it is a violation of the Georgia constitution. Coleman says that in the investigation, he noticed two separate occurrences of loans being handed out by the city. The most recent circumstance Coleman says was an extenuating circumstance.

The city changed its pay period from one week to two weeks, and a lot of municipal employees as you might expect kind of live paycheck to paycheck... The mayor then gave them a payroll advance that was deducted from their ongoing salary.

The city council approved a resolution that will prevent this from being an issue in the future.

Whimbush claims over $6,000 was waisted from pulled records and other expenses from the investigation. He also believes the controversy around the issue was an attack, sighting how close it is to election season.

The issue has been resolved on a city level. The city council did vote to report the investigation findings to the state’s district attorney.

