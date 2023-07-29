Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Ashford man killed in self-defense: Police

(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was shot and killed after Dothan police (DPD) say he broke into someone’s home and began assaulting them.

It happened at a house on McCallister Road in Dothan sometime after noon Saturday.

DPD said 55-year-old Charles Kevin Sexton, of Ashford, went to the house looking for his ex-girlfriend.

Police claim Sexton kicked several doors down, eventually finding the ex-girlfriend and assaulting her.

The homeowner tried to get Sexton to stop assaulting the woman, but he refused, according to police.

That’s when the homeowner shot him in the upper torso. Police say Sexton was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center, where he died.

“After consulting with the Houston County District Attorney, it is not believed there will be any charges against the homeowner for the shooting death of Sexton due to him acting in self-defense on his property as well as for the protection of another individual,” the department said in a release.

Additional charges will be determined as police continue to investigate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 believed murdered in Dale County
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Larvy Woods, 78, is charged with murder for the Wednesday afternoon death of Essie B. Meadows,...
Troy man, 78, charged after woman shot to death outside her home

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player
1 believed murdered in Dale County
Video shows what happened in reported attempted kidnapping that police say did not happen.
Carlee’s false report not the first. Here are others.