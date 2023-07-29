Ashford man killed in self-defense: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was shot and killed after Dothan police (DPD) say he broke into someone’s home and began assaulting them.

It happened at a house on McCallister Road in Dothan sometime after noon Saturday.

DPD said 55-year-old Charles Kevin Sexton, of Ashford, went to the house looking for his ex-girlfriend.

Police claim Sexton kicked several doors down, eventually finding the ex-girlfriend and assaulting her.

The homeowner tried to get Sexton to stop assaulting the woman, but he refused, according to police.

That’s when the homeowner shot him in the upper torso. Police say Sexton was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center, where he died.

“After consulting with the Houston County District Attorney, it is not believed there will be any charges against the homeowner for the shooting death of Sexton due to him acting in self-defense on his property as well as for the protection of another individual,” the department said in a release.

Additional charges will be determined as police continue to investigate.

