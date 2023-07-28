Wiregrass Angel House preparing others for the unexpected

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Public Safety Center held an Intro to Mass Violence Victim Response Plan class, where it informed Wiregrass-area emergency personnel and community members on resources for victims after a mass casualty events.

“We need to make sure that we have a system in place to support victims,” said Krista Flannigan, a guest speaker at the event. “Communities are usually prepared for that immediate incident and the acute phase. But afterward, how do we take care of the victims? Because once the investigation is over, the trauma is not.”

Katy Lewis, who is an outreach advocate for The Wiregrass Angel House, knows about the unexpected. Last year she was one of the many who witnessed the shooting at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade.

“I had my daughter with me, and actually the main thing I would never forget was the floats were still coming through,” Lewis said.

Though only one person died and another one was wounded, this event was a sore reminder that nobody is immune to deadly violence, not even here in the Circle City.

“It makes you a little paranoid, even being a mother. You know somebody’s child was murdered that day, and I know you can’t keep them in a bubble,” Lewis said.

With those thoughts on her mind, she took it upon herself to organize this class on victim resources and how to efficiently look after them.

“And to be able to work with law enforcement, district attorney offices, and each other to make the after-effects of it a little easier for people involved,” Lewis said.

