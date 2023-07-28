Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Troy Football Women’s Clinic celebrates 11 Years

To get something like a trophy, it takes hard work, practice and dedication.
By Briana Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Do you have what it takes to be a Troy Trojans football player? The ladies who joined the 11th annual Troy Football Women’s Clinic may tell you they are.

The clinic is held every year ahead of the start of the football season bringing together the community, providing, networking opportunities and giving business time to shine.

LeKeshia Hayes, COO of Keshia’s Collectibles and wife of runningbacks coach Brock Hays couldn’t be happier she had the opportunity to to showcase her small business of specializing doormats. Amy Ross, wife of Offensive Analyst Caleb Ross says she’s glad many women can take some notes with them home about the ins and outs of football.

The Trojan football team opens it’s season against Stephen F. Austin September 2nd inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
To get something like a trophy, it takes hard work, practice and dedication.
Troy hosts annual women's football clinic
Briana Jones talks with Troy coaches Tayler Polk, Evan McKissack and Brayden Berezowitz about...
Talking Troy football hosting 11th annual Women's Clinic
The silent danger of sudden cardiac arrest is looming over student athletes.
Sudden Cardiac Arrest has become a silent threat to student-athletes