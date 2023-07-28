Troy Football Women’s Clinic celebrates 11 Years

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Do you have what it takes to be a Troy Trojans football player? The ladies who joined the 11th annual Troy Football Women’s Clinic may tell you they are.

The clinic is held every year ahead of the start of the football season bringing together the community, providing, networking opportunities and giving business time to shine.

LeKeshia Hayes, COO of Keshia’s Collectibles and wife of runningbacks coach Brock Hays couldn’t be happier she had the opportunity to to showcase her small business of specializing doormats. Amy Ross, wife of Offensive Analyst Caleb Ross says she’s glad many women can take some notes with them home about the ins and outs of football.

The Trojan football team opens it’s season against Stephen F. Austin September 2nd inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.