Sudden Cardiac Arrest has become a silent threat to student-athletes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Although rare, Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes.

Cases like Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in January and Lebron James Jr. earlier this week have raised national awareness around the incidents. Doctors warn that it is a condition that can affect anyone.

Sudden cardiac arrest, or the loss of all heart activity has no distinct warning signs according to the medical director of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Ashford Clinic, Dr. Justin Hovey.

“Sometimes, there might be some chest pains, or some shortness of breath that may be overlooked by the athlete or the parents, but for the most part, it is kind of silent,” said Dr. Hovey.

There has been a link to genetic underlying health issues and sudden cardiac deaths as well as heart malfunction or problems with heart valves.

Hovey says that anything found in sports physicals should be followed up with treatment, to prevent the possibility of sudden cardiac deaths.

However, most times problems can be hard to detect, and cardiac arrest is the first symptom. Hovey recommends that any heart-related symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath should be addressed sooner than later. According to the U.S. News and World Report, 95% of athletes with a diagnosed and treated genetic heart disease, had no disease-triggered cardiac events such as sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death.

As for other factors that can be the difference between life and death for sudden cardiac arrest in student-athletes, medical response time could be the most important. In 2019, a sophomore dale county student collapsed 10 minutes into a morning football practice. The immediate use of CPR and AED’S proved to be life-saving for the student-athlete. Hovey says that is why coaches and athletic trainers being certified is important.

“Any time there is an athlete that drops, the best thing that can happen is very early chest compressions and getting the person started down the pathway to save their life,” Hovey said.

This school year in the state of Alabama, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act will go into effect. It requires coaches to go through sudden cardiac arrest training every 2 years in addition to the CPR and AED training they are required to have. CPR before first responders arrive gives the best chance of survival for those that go into cardiac arrest. The use of AED’S within the first minute of cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by 90%.

Doctors recommend physicals to catch any health problems that have come up since your child's last doctors visit, as well as ones that may have been overlooked.

