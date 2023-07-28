Wiregrass Gives Back
Seniors need to watch out for summer heat

By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The summer heat so far does not show signs of slowing down and extreme heat can have dangerous consequences for the elderly.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, elderly adults do not adjust to sudden temperature changes as well as young people. This makes them more susceptible to heat stroke.

An effortless way to beat the heat is by staying indoors between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, these hours are when the sun is the most intense.

The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging recommends staying inside.

“Put aside those outside chores during the day till the weather is cooler in the fall” Debra Hodgett, the Outreach Coordinator for SARCOA, said. “Those weeds are going to be there when they need to be pulled. You do not need to pull them in July at two in the afternoon.”

If you do not have access to air conditioning, the city of Dothan recently opened up several heat shelters.

Eastgate Lodge: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-5 p.m.

Andrew Belle: Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday 8-6 p.m.

Walton Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-6 p.m.

Wiregrass Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-6 p.m.

Doug Tew: Thursday until 5 p.m., Friday from 8-5 p.m.

Westgate Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Rose Hill: Thursday until 4 p.m., Friday from 8-4 p.m.

Hodgett asks that younger adults watch out for their elderly neighbors and family members. Make sure they are not out during the day, and watch out for signs of heat-related illness.

