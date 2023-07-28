Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Police: Man tracks down his stolen truck; kills driver in shootout

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the owner of a stolen truck shot and killed the driver after tracking his own vehicle down. (Source: San Antonio Police Department/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - An effort to recover a stolen truck in Texas ended in a deadly shootout in a mall parking lot on Thursday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the owner of a stolen Ford truck tracked down his vehicle and held the two suspects inside at gunpoint.

The vehicle owner told the man behind the wheel and a female passenger to get out of the truck to wait for police to arrive.

But that is when the male driver pulled out a gun and shot the truck’s owner.

“The suspect behind the wheel produced a handgun and shot the owner of the vehicle who was holding him at gunpoint,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “The owner of the vehicle then returned fire, killing the suspect who was still in the vehicle.”

Police said the suspected vehicle thief was killed in the exchange and the female passenger suffered critical injuries.

The vehicle’s owner was also hit by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital with stable vital signs.

McManus said this was clearly a self-defense shooting but advised people to call the police before taking matters into their own hands.

Police said it’s too soon in their investigation to say if any charges will be filed.

None of the parties involved were immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP...
Trump says his lawyers have met with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
Randy Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive...
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday...
Judge orders release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four,’ assails FBI’s role in a post-9/11 terror sting