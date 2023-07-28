Pilgrim Home Baptist Church meets the needs of the community

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Have you ever heard the phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Well, it also takes a village to help a community.

Pilgrim Home Baptist Church recognizes that and it helps the people of Wicksburg in more ways than one. Pastor Allen Singley shared that churches in the Wiregrass are special.

“Our churches in the area see the desire to meet needs and the ability to go out and find those needs,” said Singley.

One of those needs is food. Once a month, Pilgrim Home partner with the Southeast Alabama Baptist Association to provide groceries through a mobile food pantry, but the help to the community doesn’t just stop there.

Their “Pack The Gap” initiative sends food to schools on Fridays for kids who may not have what they need through the weekend.

“If they need food, we can provide food. If they need encouragement, we can provide encouragement,” said Singley. “If we can meet that need, it’s a way for us to be Jesus, show Jesus, display Jesus and make his name famous.

It’s a team effort -- with every member pitching in to lend a helping hand.

“The fact that we have a group of people that understand the value that it is to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the community,” said Singley. “It makes what I do a whole lot easier and I just get to cheer them on.”

Mission trips, prayer walks, and grocery giveaways are just a few avenues the church uses to serve the community.

“Find the people that are already in your world that are there and just see how you can meet a need…,” said Singley.

It takes a village to help a community, and Pilgrim Home Baptist Church is one of those villages.

WTVY GM Valerie Russell and Wiregrass Electric COO Brad Kimbro present Pilgrim Home's Pastor Allen Singley with a check for being this month's Silent Hero.

