Pike Liberal Arts School Head Football Coach and AD resigns

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike Liberal Arts Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Phillip Coggins has resigned after a quick stint with the program.

According to a post made by the high school, Coggins resigned due to personal reasons and his resignation is to take effect immediately.

PLAS Board of Trustees is look to announce the next Head Coach and Athletic Director later today.

The former Chilton County defensive coordinator was hired in January with high praises from Principal Eric Burkett. Pike Lib Board Chair Cory Rushing asked the Troy community to pray for the Coggins family during the private time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.