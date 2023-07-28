Wiregrass Gives Back
Pike Liberal Arts School Head Football Coach and AD resigns

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike Liberal Arts Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Phillip Coggins has resigned after a quick stint with the program.

According to a post made by the high school, Coggins resigned due to personal reasons and his resignation is to take effect immediately.

PLAS Board of Trustees is look to announce the next Head Coach and Athletic Director later today.

The former Chilton County defensive coordinator was hired in January with high praises from Principal Eric Burkett. Pike Lib Board Chair Cory Rushing asked the Troy community to pray for the Coggins family during the private time.

