New Brockton names new women’s basketball coach

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton High School has a new women’s basketball coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

Justin Harbuck, a New Brockton graduate, is taking over as head coach. He formerly coached the New Brockton Middle School women’s team to a 10-1 record.

As the head assistant for the high school women’s team, he helped them reach their first playoff appearance in 7 years.

Harbuck has been involved in New Brockton athletics since 2018 as a youth basketball coach and youth sports director.

In an Instagram post from New Brockton High School, Harbuck said he is “incredibly grateful for this new opportunity, and [he is] looking forward to what will be the start of building something special for women’s basketball at New Brockton High School.”

