Isolated Showers Return

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Cloud cover has pushed in from a tropical wave located near the northeast coast of Florida, which should keep some of us in the lower 90s, though middle 90s are possible. This low pressure system is not expected to become a named storm as it drifts inland, bringing showers and storms to the east coast. We will see some influence from this during the afternoon, with isolated showers developing on the west side of this system. A few showers will again be possible Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY - Partly sunny, isolated PM showers. High near 94°. Winds ESE 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light/Variable 30%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 94°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 77° High: 96° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 96° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 77° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Smooth On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5 kts. Seas: 1 Foot Or Less

