Hot & Humid Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather is on the way for the weekend with the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will lower by the middle of next week with highs rising into the middle to upper 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 96° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 77° High: 97° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a decent chance to organize over the coming days as it takes a turn to the northwest, remaining over open waters. No development is expected elsewhere.

