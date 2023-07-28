Hot & Humid Weekend
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather is on the way for the weekend with the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will lower by the middle of next week with highs rising into the middle to upper 90s.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds NW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light W.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 96° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 97° 10%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
TROPICAL UPDATE – A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a decent chance to organize over the coming days as it takes a turn to the northwest, remaining over open waters. No development is expected elsewhere.
