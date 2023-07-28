Wiregrass Gives Back
The elderly need to drink more water

By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Older adults are at higher risk of dehydration because the National Council of Aging say that people who are older than 65 have less water in their bodies than younger adults.

When the body ages, its composition changes and that means it stores less water. Thar means senior adults have to drink more water.

The National Institute of Health says that the elderly should drink about eight glasses of water a day while younger adults only need about six.

“Hydration is the most important thing to do when it’s this hot out for seniors because dehydration can cause additional issues with medication and being dehydrated in general can cause dizziness and confusion,” Debra Hodgett, the Outreach Coordinator for the South Alabama Regional Council on Aging, said.

Hodgetts added that some other ways to stay hydrated are to avoid beer, soda and coffee. She asks that younger adults watch out for their elderly neighbors and family.

Make sure they are not out during the day and watch out for signs of heat-related illness. Here are some signs that CDC says to look out for.

For heat stroke:

  • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  • Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
  • Fast, strong pulse
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Losing consciousness (passing out)

For heat exhaustion:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Fainting (passing out)

For heat cramps:

  • Heavy sweating during intense exercise
  • Muscle pain or spasms

For sunburn:

  • Painful, red, and warm skin
  • Blisters on the skin

For heat rash:

  • Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)

In the event of a severe heat-related illness, the CDC says to call 911, move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool wash cloths or a cool bath.

