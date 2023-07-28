The elderly need to drink more water

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Older adults are at higher risk of dehydration because the National Council of Aging say that people who are older than 65 have less water in their bodies than younger adults.

When the body ages, its composition changes and that means it stores less water. Thar means senior adults have to drink more water.

The National Institute of Health says that the elderly should drink about eight glasses of water a day while younger adults only need about six.

“Hydration is the most important thing to do when it’s this hot out for seniors because dehydration can cause additional issues with medication and being dehydrated in general can cause dizziness and confusion,” Debra Hodgett, the Outreach Coordinator for the South Alabama Regional Council on Aging, said.

Hodgetts added that some other ways to stay hydrated are to avoid beer, soda and coffee. She asks that younger adults watch out for their elderly neighbors and family.

Make sure they are not out during the day and watch out for signs of heat-related illness. Here are some signs that CDC says to look out for.

For heat stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

For heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

For heat cramps:

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

For sunburn:

Painful, red, and warm skin

Blisters on the skin

For heat rash:

Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)

In the event of a severe heat-related illness, the CDC says to call 911, move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool wash cloths or a cool bath.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.