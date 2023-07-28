District 1 State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack during South Korea recruiting trip

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - State Senator Tim Melson, who represents District 1 (all of Lauderdale County, a portion of Limestone County and a small section of Madison County) is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack and collapsing.

Melson was on a state recruiting trip in South Korea with fellow lawmakers when he suddenly fell to the floor in a coffee shop. According to WAFF 48 News sources, fellow Senator Arthur Orr administered CPR.

Paramedics arrived and transported Melson to a nearby hospital along the DMZ, according to one source.

Melson is being transported from a rural hospital to a larger facility in Seoul, his wife and family will be traveling to be with him on Friday.

This recruiting trip was not only to attract new industry to Alabama but also to attract STEM teachers to the state.

