ALEA warns Alabamians on dangers of xylazine

The warning comes following a recent incident where an ALEA State Trooper was exposed to a fentanyl and Xylazine mixture while helping someone.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A drug meant for animals is being found mixed with street drugs.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is warning residents of the dangers of fentanyl and xylazine.

Xylazine is a USDA-approved drug that is used for veterinary use but has recently been seen used to lace street drugs, along with fentanyl.

According to the CDC, xylazine is a strong sedative, can be found as a liquid or powder, and can be ingested in several ways including snorting, smoking and swallowing.

In May, ALEA Senior Trooper Charles May was transporting a subject to Macon County Jail when the person became ill. May reportedly called for emergency services and administered Narcan.

During this exchange, Sr. Trooper May was exposed to a Fentanyl and Xylazine mixture. He has since been hospitalized multiple times for effects related to the exposure and has been relocated to Boston to receive specialized treatment.

After affecting one of their own, ALEA wants people to know the dangers of coming in contact with a powerful drug like xylazine.

“It is not only for the safety of us, but it’s for the safety of our citizens as well,” said Trooper Kendra McKinney with ALEA. “With Senior Trooper Charles May still dealing with health issues related to that exposure, it touches home.”

“We want to make sure no other family member or no other agency, partner or friend has to deal with such circumstances that we are dealing with ourselves today.”

According to the CDC, between August 2021 and August 2022, more than 100,000 Americans have died of drug poisonings, with about 66% of those stemming from opioids like fentanyl.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with monetary needs for Sr. Trooper May’s family. You can visit and donate by clicking here.

Additional information of the threat of mixing Fentanyl and Xylazine can be found by clicking here.

