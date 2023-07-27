Temporary road closure of Sam’s Club/Chick-Fil-A driveway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ALDOT’s contractor, MidSouth Construction, will be temporarily closing the driveway into Sam’s Club/Chick-fil-a on Sunday, July 30 through Monday, July 31.

Work associated with the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project will be raising an existing manhole, installing asphalt, and tying in new driveways at this location.

Customers will need to access this location through Sam’s northern driveway during this time.

The southbound left turn lane at the traffic signal will remain open to allow U-turn traffic.

Chick-Fil-A will have additional traffic control measures in place to help ensure efficient circulation for their drive-thru.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the area.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.