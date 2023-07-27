Wiregrass Gives Back
Temporary road closure of Sam’s Club/Chick-Fil-A driveway

Customers will need to access this location through Sam’s northern driveway during this time.(City of Dothan)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ALDOT’s contractor, MidSouth Construction, will be temporarily closing the driveway into Sam’s Club/Chick-fil-a on Sunday, July 30 through Monday, July 31.

Work associated with the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project will be raising an existing manhole, installing asphalt, and tying in new driveways at this location.

Customers will need to access this location through Sam’s northern driveway during this time.

The southbound left turn lane at the traffic signal will remain open to allow U-turn traffic.

Chick-Fil-A will have additional traffic control measures in place to help ensure efficient circulation for their drive-thru.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the area.

