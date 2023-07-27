Wiregrass Gives Back
Shelter has record returns: What new owners can do

The Wiregrass Humane Society is facing an epidemic of people returning dogs shortly after...
The Wiregrass Humane Society is facing an epidemic of people returning dogs shortly after adoption.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nine dogs have been adopted from the Wiregrass Humane Society this summer and six of them were returned.

According to the shelter, people are returning them after only a few days. Jacquelyn Dykes, President of the Wiregrass Humane Society, said that dogs who are adopted and returned are emotionally fragile and distrust humans.

“We have had more returns this summer than we ever have. One of the reasons we were given is ‘well, I’m just not there enough with them,” Dykes said.

The humane society gave a few tips to make your dog comfortable after adoption.

Use the “Rule of Three” to gauge the process of fully accommodating a dog. The first three days are the most overwhelming.

Help them by going for walks and spending time in each room of the house to get the dog familiar with its surroundings. After three weeks, the dog is comfortable and starts to evaluate boundaries.

Teach them commands and seek training for any behavior problems. After three months, most dogs feel at home.

Dykes emphasized that it is crucial to continue disciplining your dog and maintain boundaries. She added that the Wiregrass Humane Society has an animal trainer that can assist in animal behavior.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, click here.

