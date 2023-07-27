Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Sandwich shop employees fired after video shows them spitting in food

The owner of the Jimmy John’s store said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.
By Lenah Allen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Two Georgia Jimmy John’s employees have been fired after a video that shows them spitting in food, WALB reports.

Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard are also employees at the Jimmy John’s in Tifton, Georgia, and told WALB that they were coming into work the day that the video was taken.

They say that they asked their co-workers to make them a sandwich before their shift and that is when the video was recorded, but they did not find out what happened until weeks later.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Phillips said. “It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”

They say the girls’ actions stemmed from an unspoken drama between the group of friends.

“I was actually very, very disgusted,” Blanchard said. “I just never thought I’d see the day that she would do something that nasty.”

John Taylor, the owner of the Jimmy John’s, said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.

“We pride ourselves on how clean of a store we are, and the behavior of these two girls does not reflect whatsoever on our staff,” Taylor said.

He said he assured all of his customers that something like this will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a...
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
Health expert talks about McConnell's incident
Guests can test their creativity by mixing and matching shapes to make art.
Interactive art exhibit comes to Dothan
Color The Weather 07-27-23
Color The Weather 07-27-23