Rain Chances Increase Slightly

SYNOPSIS – Moisture will increase a bit as a tropical wave moves across parts of Florida and Georgia, leading to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Rain chances drop a bit for Sunday, increase a touch for Monday, then drop again for the middle of next week as we turn hotter.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds E-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers possible late. Low near 75°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

