Nursing home workers allege racial attacks by their bosses

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a federal lawsuit, a Florala healthcare facility and its management team subjected Black employees to a racial work environment.

The suit was filed Tuesday by nine current and former workers named Florala Health and Rehabilitation and NHS Management, its parent company, defendants.

“Florala Rehabilitation is a place where management-level personnel feel free to utter vile racist remarks,” the lawsuit claims.  It alleges use of the “N” word is routine.

The suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama presents a single side of the story that claims African American workers face quick-trigger discipline, write-ups, and threats of termination over infractions when white workers do not.

“There is a pattern of white nursing staffers with no supervisory role

presuming to exert authority over their black peers, delegating work the white staffers want to avoid,” the lawsuit claims.

The nine employees who filed suit want a judge to issue an injunction forbidding  Florida Nursing Home and Rehabilitation from racial conduct and seek unspecified damages and attorney fees.

NHS’ website shows its mission is to provide quality healthcare to its more than 50 locations.

The Tuscaloosa-based company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

