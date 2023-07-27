News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Wiregrass Gives Back
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Events for the weekend of July 28, 2023

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

