New law aiding in Alabama doctor shortage takes effect Aug 1st.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is looking forward to some good news that will aid in the need for physicians.

Representative Paul Lee, a local legislature, co-sponsored a law to address this, and he is grateful that Governor Kay Ivey decided to sign it.

“There was no one against this bill, it flew through,” Paul Lee said.

Without the help of a group of physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, this most likely would have not gotten done.

“The biggest thing is having a group like that sees all the problems,” Lee said. “They can bring it to our attention. Because we as legislatures don’t know all the problems that are facing us, we need those people that are in the trenches that understand what are the glitches, what are the problems and what can we do to correct it.”

Since the pandemic, it has been a struggle for medical graduates to be placed in residences.

According to Dr. George Koulianos, it may take students up to two years to find residency fulfillment. This law will create an apprenticeship-like program for medical school graduates who were not matched into a residency.

“We don’t want to lose those doctors to other states. We want them to stay in the state so they can train in the state, because where a physician trains is the majority of the time where they would settle,” Dr. Koulianos said.

This law will allow different physicians moving from other states to begin practicing in Alabama quicker by eliminating the special purpose exam that nurses have to take in order to test their current knowledge.

In the Wiregrass, there are hospitals that are currently hiring physicians. Southeast Health Medical Center has nine vacant physician openings, and the Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva has 2 primary care physician openings.

News4 reached out to the medical center in Enterprise, and Flowers Hospital in Dothan and received no comment yet on their openings.

According to Representative Lee, rural areas are where doctors are the most needed.

“There are a lot of people who are excited to make sure we are using it to its fullest degree. And hopefully in the next few days, we will see things be a little easier for physicians to work in the state of Alabama.

This bill becomes effective on August 1st.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.