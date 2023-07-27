Wiregrass Gives Back
New ‘glamping’ site at Chewacla State Park in Auburn

By Erin Rogers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new way of camping has made its way to Auburn, giving guest and football fans a new option for where to stay.

Glamping or “glamour camping” has quickly become extremely popular, with campsites popping up all over the south, and a new one in Chewacla State Park.

Timberline Glamping opened several sites in Alabama and Georgia, but recently opened the Auburn location in June.

The sites have bathrooms, air conditioning, king, full and bunk beds and a mini kitchen area.

The park hopes to bring a new kind of crowd to experience the outdoors, and so far it’s working.

“It’s only been 4,5 or 6 weeks, and they haven’t had an empty weekend yet,” park manager, Joshua Fenderburk said.

“It’s for people that don’t typically go camping in the RVs or the pop-up tents. It’s all here. The beds are made, it’s ready for them to just come and enjoy and explore,” said property manger of 360 Destinations, Ansley Hinson.

The property manager said many people are already booking for football weekends, school events, and holidays. The new sites range in price, but typically cost $150 to $200 a night.

