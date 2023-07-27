National Disability Independence Day: why disability assistance is important in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Disability Independence Day is a day that not only recognizes the landmark legislation that was passed in 1990 for disabled Americans, but also recognizes the ongoing struggles people with disabilities still face.

In 2019, southeast Alabama had 7 counties that were over the state average of 16.3%. Geneva County had the highest percentage with 23.6% while Houston County had the lowest at 17.2%, which was still above the state average. It is clear that with the high number of people with disabilities in the area, disability assistance is important to have access to.

Josh Peters, a man with autism who works at the WRC Furniture Gallery, says he understands how difficult it can be to find adequate housing, a job and affordable healthcare. After 10 years of working at the furniture gallery, he values being independent and providing for himself despite his disability.

Despite the Americans with Disability Act, the disabled still face barriers in regard to housing, jobs, and healthcare. Jobs are an especially difficult issue, which is why unemployment rates are high among people with disabilities.

Peters credits organizations like the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center for their effort to help those with disabilities in various ways. They employed over 200 workers last year and provide help with things like housing. People like Peters can get hands-on job experience and competitive wages.

The fact of the matter is that while other organizations help the disabled, there are still barriers that the disabled face on a grad scale that can impede on their independence.

