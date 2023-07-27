Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping

PHENIX CITY/LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The FBI in partner with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man on a kidnapping and rape charge after locating a missing Phenix City 14-year-old girl in Kentucky.

According to officials, on Tuesday July 25th, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile was reported missing from her residence located in the 400 block of Lee Rd. 213 in the Phenix City area of Lee County. Investigators were able to confirm that the juvenile left her residence sometime during the early morning hours on July 25th and was believed to be with an unknown male that she had been chatting with on social media. Investigators received information from family members that the juvenile had been chatting online with a male subject named Arnold Carpenter. The profile picture of male appeared to be a teenage boy.

According to Officials, on July 26th, 2023, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators with the assistance of family members were able to locate the juvenile in Richmond Kentucky at a fast-food restaurant. Richmond Police and agents with the FBI were notified immediately and were able to take the juvenile into custody along with Carpenter.

43-year-old Glendon Arnold Carpenter was arrested by Richmond authorities and charged with:

Kidnapping a minor

Sexual abuse 1st degree

Rape 2nd Degree (Intellectual Disability).

The juvenile is in the custody of the Kentucky Department of Human Resources at this time. Carpenter is currently being held with no bond in Richmond, where he will eventually be extradited back to Lee County to face more charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)

