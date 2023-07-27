Wiregrass Gives Back
Interactive art exhibit comes to Dothan

“Shapeshifting: 35 Years of Late Modernist Prints” is a traveling exhibition featuring an interactive angle that made a stop at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Shapeshifting: 35 Years of Late Modernist Prints” is a traveling exhibition featuring an interactive angle that made a stop at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

The exhibit is from the Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts. Late Modernism is an art style that focuses on geometric shapes and abstract images.

According to Sophie Skipper from the Wiregrass Museum of Art, it paved the way for 20th-century artists to break from the mainstream.

“I think with some of these prints you are seeing, it was such a jump at the time from photorealism, fine art or what was the wanted skillset at the time for artists,” Skipper said. “So, it is really interesting to see people be able to express themselves just through shapes and color.”

Skipper continued by saying that art can be anything you want. In most exhibits, the visitors cannot touch the art but, in this one, they can make it.

There is an interactive table with colorful shapes that you can mix and match however you want. Skipper said the practice of Late Modernism is creating art to express yourself.

The exhibit will be on display until September 23.

