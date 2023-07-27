Houston County Board of Education warns parents of top problems with student actions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County School District is cracking down on certain disciplinary actions.

Superintendent Brandy White says vaping and inappropriate use of social media to exchange explicit photos are two of the biggest problems they are seeing among middle and high school students.

“I think our children don’t realize the consequences, especially when it comes to social media and the sexting and sending inappropriate videos or photos,” said Vince Wade, President of the Houston County Board of Education. “They don’t understand the consequences or that this is child pornography.”

In an attempt to deter this behavior, the district plans to show educational videos to the students this year on the adverse health effects of vaping and the criminal aspect of underage lewd photographic material.

Before showing the students, Houston County BoE invited a few parents to watch the videos at their central office Wednesday morning.

“It’s a great example to let them know that this is what’s going to happen to me if I do this and this is what I’m facing down the road,” said Lakeshia Robinson, a Houston County mother. “I think it’s very informative for parents and the students to listen to and watch it.”

Of the three mothers who attended the viewing, all of them expressed positive opinions towards the video.

“I appreciate this coming out because while we may have these hard conversations with our children, there are a lot of children who have never had this conversation with anybody,” said Kimberly Trotter, a Houston County mother. “So, this is going to be the only way they’re going to get that message.”

Though some kids are expressing negative behaviors, the parents seem happy the district is going about it in a proactive manner.

“On the way over here, I was thinking I’m so thankful that Brandy says here’s problems and doesn’t just say here’s problems, but says here’s problems, and let’s fix them and has actively sought out ways that are appropriate for the students that they will relate to and might be able to save some kids literally their lives, whether it be from the vaping or from getting in trouble and having to live a totally different life because of a poor decision,” said Misty Morgan, a Houston County mother.

Superintendent White says some minor tweaks may be made to the videos before sharing, but the district plans to go forward with the videos.

