Hot Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS - Hot and humid weather will be the rule for today with temperatures reaching the middle 90s, and feel-like temperatures hitting above 100. A stray shower is possible today, however, a better chance of rain comes Friday and Saturday, with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. We turn a bit hotter next week with highs in the middle to upper 90s, sticking with low-end rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY - Sunny AM, Partly cloudy PM, a stray shower. High near 95°. Winds Variable 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light/Variable 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 94°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 78° High: 98° 10%

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 78° High: 98° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

