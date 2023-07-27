Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise hiring part-time scorekeepers

The people of Enterprise erected a monument of the boll weevil in 1919 after overcoming their infamous invasion.(WTVY)
By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire part-time scorekeepers to assist their youth sports programs.

In addition to maintaining the official scorebook, employees will be responsible for running the scoreboard and time clock, training new scorekeepers and running errands for other Parks and Recreation employees.

Scorekeepers will also be expected to carry out field maintenance to prepare for tournaments and games.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, meet City of Enterprise physical standards and comply with drug and alcohol testing.

Learn more about the other requirements of this job and fill out an application here.

