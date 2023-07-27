Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Dothan City Schools 2023-2024 bus routes

The Dothan City Schools bus route information for the 2023-2024 school year has been announced.
The Dothan City Schools bus route information for the 2023-2024 school year has been announced.(Dothan City Schools)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Schools bus route information for the 2023-2024 school year has been announced.

According to the DCS transportation department, if parents did not submit a bus form, their child was not marked transported and they may not see a bus route for their street/neighborhood.

If they completed and submitted a bus form and do not see their street/neighborhood, they will need to contact the school and make sure that the correct address is on file. If they did not complete a bus form and need to do so, please contact the school.

The Dothan City School transportation application can be found here.

Go to dothan.k12.al.us/busroutes to see specific route information.

DCS will make revisions, if needed, based on student needs.

ALL students riding a bus will need to be at their designated bus stop 5 minutes before assigned pickup times.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

The people of Enterprise erected a monument of the boll weevil in 1919 after overcoming their...
Enterprise hiring part-time scorekeepers
Guests can test their creativity by mixing and matching shapes to make art.
Interactive art exhibit comes to Dothan
Color The Weather 07-27-23
Color The Weather 07-27-23
Modernism art exhibit comes to Dothan
Modernism art exhibit comes to Dothan