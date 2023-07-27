Dothan City Schools 2023-2024 bus routes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Schools bus route information for the 2023-2024 school year has been announced.

According to the DCS transportation department, if parents did not submit a bus form, their child was not marked transported and they may not see a bus route for their street/neighborhood.

If they completed and submitted a bus form and do not see their street/neighborhood, they will need to contact the school and make sure that the correct address is on file. If they did not complete a bus form and need to do so, please contact the school.

The Dothan City School transportation application can be found here.

Go to dothan.k12.al.us/busroutes to see specific route information.

DCS will make revisions, if needed, based on student needs.

ALL students riding a bus will need to be at their designated bus stop 5 minutes before assigned pickup times.

