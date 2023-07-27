Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening while riding a scooter, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The collision happened at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive around 8:38 p.m. The child was riding a scooter eastbound along the westbound sidewalk when they were hit by the vehicle.

Police said the child’s parent was following behind them on another scooter at the time of the collision. According to witnesses, both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

Investigators stated that the vehicle involved was southbound on East University Drive, attempting to turn right and go westbound on East Glenn Avenue. The driver was looking east for oncoming traffic before completing the turn and did not see the scooter’s lights or the child.

Police said there were no signs of impairment observed in the driver, who remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The child was initially transported to Piedmont Hospital in nearby Columbus, Georgia, before being transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

The Auburn Police Department urged all road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

.
Nursing home workers allege racial attacks by their bosses
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall on WTVY
The Dothan City Schools bus route information for the 2023-2024 school year has been announced.
Dothan City Schools 2023-2024 bus routes
The people of Enterprise erected a monument of the boll weevil in 1919 after overcoming their...
Enterprise hiring part-time scorekeepers