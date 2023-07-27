Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Cannabis Commission Chairman vows to stay on

Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman Dr. Steve Stokes vows he won’t step down in response to a lawsuit that seeks his removal.

“I’m not going to resign because that would be implying that I’ve done something wrong and I haven’t,” he told News4 on Thursday.

A woman asked a judge to declare Stokes’ appointment illegal and invalid under Alabama law, television station WBRC reported this week.

In her lawsuit Kimberly Holcomb claims a state law prohibits public officials from being a Cannabis Commission member and, because he is a University of South Alabama trustee, Stokes is a public official.

However, Stokes said those who vetted and confirmed his nomination knew he served on the university’s board.

“If that had been a problem, they would have said something then,” he said, frustrated with how slow the process was moving.

On June 12, the Cannabis Commission awarded 21 licenses to cultivate, test, and dispense medical marijuana in Alabama but, four days later, backtracked amid concerns about the scoring process to decide who the panel should have given licenses.

“We have some very wealthy people fighting over a lot of money and they’ve got very good lawyers,” he said.

According to Stokes, his biggest frustration is patients who cannot obtain medical marijuana that helps them cope with disease and chronic pain.

“People need this, and we can’t seem to get there,” he said. “Every time we take a step forward we have to fight and fight to make another step.”

He warns that little should be expected from the commission soon because legal challenges will hinder the process.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Willie Biggham is charged with attempted murder.
Newton shooting results in attempted murder charges
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years
Tank the dog was surrendered to the Wiregrass Humane Society after 10 years with his family.
Unprepared owners lead to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

Latest News

Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges
Daleville Department of Public Safety speaks with News4 on the 40th annual National Night Out,...
Talking 40th annual National Night Out