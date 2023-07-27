Cannabis Commission Chairman vows to stay on

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman Dr. Steve Stokes vows he won’t step down in response to a lawsuit that seeks his removal.

“I’m not going to resign because that would be implying that I’ve done something wrong and I haven’t,” he told News4 on Thursday.

A woman asked a judge to declare Stokes’ appointment illegal and invalid under Alabama law, television station WBRC reported this week.

In her lawsuit Kimberly Holcomb claims a state law prohibits public officials from being a Cannabis Commission member and, because he is a University of South Alabama trustee, Stokes is a public official.

However, Stokes said those who vetted and confirmed his nomination knew he served on the university’s board.

“If that had been a problem, they would have said something then,” he said, frustrated with how slow the process was moving.

On June 12, the Cannabis Commission awarded 21 licenses to cultivate, test, and dispense medical marijuana in Alabama but, four days later, backtracked amid concerns about the scoring process to decide who the panel should have given licenses.

“We have some very wealthy people fighting over a lot of money and they’ve got very good lawyers,” he said.

According to Stokes, his biggest frustration is patients who cannot obtain medical marijuana that helps them cope with disease and chronic pain.

“People need this, and we can’t seem to get there,” he said. “Every time we take a step forward we have to fight and fight to make another step.”

He warns that little should be expected from the commission soon because legal challenges will hinder the process.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.