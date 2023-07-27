Ag Commissioner Pate and Senator Tuberville coming to Headland for Farm Bill roundtable

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Farmers, it is your time to speak up.

This Tuesday, August 1, Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Senator Tommy Tuberville will make a stop in Headland for a roundtable discussion about the upcoming farm bill.

The event will be at the Wiregrass Research & Extension Center, located at 167 AL HWY 134 in Headland and discussion starts at noon.

Representative Barry Moore visited the Wiregrass back in April, looking for input from farmers as well.

“We need to make sure we are represented in this farm bill, because our friends in Washington want to cut everywhere they can on the farm programs that help our farmers, but they want to add to other portions of the farm bill,” said Jimmy Jones, the Henry County Extension Coordinator. “We want to come and express our concerns about the importance of supporting our farmers who support the food for this nation.”

Jones encourages all agriculture workers to come out and express concerns to ensure your voice is heard.

Commissioner Pate and Senator Tuberville will also stop in Bay Minette, Boaz and Millbrook.

