ACOM students hold Day of Service

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) is giving new students a chance to bond and serve their community before the start of a rigorous first semester.

The college will officially welcome a new class of students beginning their journeys to becoming doctors. While adjusting to this new school and peers, they got a chance to give back to the community. Students bonded while volunteering together at the Dothan Botanical Gardens and Landmark Park.

ACOM says community service projects like these instill the importance of values such as communication, teamwork, compassion, and community.

The Botanical Gardens project had a wellness aspect to it as they spent time outdoors tending to gardens among other things. Activities like these also remind students to get outdoors and stay active.

