5-star linebacker from Chilton County flips from Georgia to Auburn

Five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick will be heading to Auburn University.
Five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick will be heading to Auburn University.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Chilton County High School senior Demarcus Riddick has had a change of heart on where he’ll be taking his gridiron talents.

The five-star linebacker had originally committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, Riddick announced he’ll be heading to the Plains to play for Auburn University.

He finished last season with 109 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

Riddick said Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was a part of his decision to flip.

“He’s going to flip Auburn around, and I like that. And I wanted to be part of that school, I want to be part of coach Freeze and what he’s going to have going on for the next couple years,” he said.

Demarcus Riddick is heading to the Plains to play for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

