Woman who revealed alleged prosecutor misconduct receives 15 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman whose whistleblowing brought down a seasoned prosecutor received 15 years behind bars, though she had appeared on the verge of freedom.

Jamie Joann Connolly received that sentence Wednesday for 2019 Houston County drug possession charges. She will serve the punishment concurrently with another prison term she received this month in Coffee County.

While she received credit for the time spent in jail awaiting trial, the sentence is a setback for Connolly, who had been on the brink of escaping numerous charges without conventional lockup.

Circuit Judge Ben Bowden had, until now, rejected pleas from prosecuting attorneys to lock her up, allowing Connolly to serve in a combination work release and rehabilitation program.

Assistant Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Thomas insisted to Bowden that she would not stay away from drugs.

He proved prophetic, as Connolly this month landed back in jail.

According to court records, she failed to take her medications as directed and revealed allegations that she “snorted” those medications in the rehabilitation center.

Connolly is a habitual drug offender whose cases would have gone mostly unnoticed if not for her whistleblowing that led to the scandalous downfall of Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.

After one of her numerous arrests, she wrote a letter detailing her cyber affair with Johnson, assigned to some of her cases.

Despite their steamy Facebook Messenger conversations, Johnson and Connolly appeared to have never met, and their relationship ended soon after drug agents claimed they found illegal narcotics in Connolly’s vehicle during a 2021 traffic stop.

However, behind bars following that arrest, Connolly wrote a letter to Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton detailing her relationship with Johnson.

That sparked a multi-agency investigation resulting in Johnson’s indictment on felony charges that he traded favors with female witnesses and/or defendants in cases assigned to his courtroom. However, Connolly is not an alleged victim because Johnson’s relationship with her, while unethical, apparently violated no laws.

As for Connolly, she seemed on a path to freedom after years of addiction struggles, and her attorney, David Harrison, believed she would have escaped all the charges without conventional lockup had she not relapsed, including a pending trafficking charge that could send her to prison life.

Despite the setback, Harrison said he is satisfied with the 15-year sentence that Bowden imposed.

Johnson has a tentative trial date in October.

