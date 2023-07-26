Unprepared owners leads to epidemic at Wiregrass animal shelter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Humane Society has had a recent epidemic of people returning pets because they do not know what goes into caring for one.

Imagine having a beloved dog as a pet. You build a bond with them as a puppy and then decide to return them to the shelter after 10 years.

Tank is just like any other dog and according to the humane society. He likes to lay around, get head scratches and he’s always excited to see cats.

Even though they say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks-many people enjoy older dogs’ calm nature. However, Tank’s former family decided they didn’t want an elderly dog and returned him.

“Some people, when animals get older and it’s harder to take care of them, just give up on them and give them away,” Jacquelyn Dykes, the Wiregrass Humane Society President, said. “You just need to remember all the joy they gave you all those years ago when they were young and little.”

After a decade with his family, Tank is struggling to adjust to his new reality and is depressed.

“You can see that he’s not happy,” Dykes said. “He’s sad and he wants to be back in a home.”

The shelter wants people to adopt, but they also want to be sure that it is the right thing for you and the animal. The Wiregrass Humane Society wants to remind people that dogs are a lifelong commitment.

Before committing to a pet, consider how it will fit into your lifestyle. Some things to think about before adopting a dog are Veterinarian bills, such as immunizations.

People surrender pets because of their travel habits. Another common expense is heartworm medication.

There are many common expenses, such as feeding the dog, but pet owners must also prepare for unexpected trips to the Veterinarian.

If your heart and home have room for Tank or any other dog, you can apply to adopt by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.