Typical Summertime Heat
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run close to normal for the remainder of the week as rain chances gradually increase. Deeper moisture moving in from the southeast will aid in producing pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday and Saturday. We’re tracking hotter air on the way for later next week.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 95°. Winds variable at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 78° High: 97° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.
