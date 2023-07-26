Wiregrass Gives Back
Typical Summertime Heat

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run close to normal for the remainder of the week as rain chances gradually increase. Deeper moisture moving in from the southeast will aid in producing pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday and Saturday. We’re tracking hotter air on the way for later next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 95°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 78° High: 97° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

