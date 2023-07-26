Typical Summertime Heat

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run close to normal for the remainder of the week as rain chances gradually increase. Deeper moisture moving in from the southeast will aid in producing pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday and Saturday. We’re tracking hotter air on the way for later next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 95°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 78° High: 97° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.