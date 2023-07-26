Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Salvation Army’s budget workshop open to the public and those in need

Saving money can be difficult for some, especially when you're just able to make ends meet.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army in Dothan is hosting budget workshops to aid in finances and budgeting money properly.

The budget workshop is run by Chuck Shavers, with assistance from his wife Martha.

“I like to see people become successful, I don’t like to see anybody that is having a hard time,” said Chuck. “And sometimes we have to have a hard time in order to be successful.”

Charles Shavers uses a specific strategy in his teaching by asking a number of serious questions about what people are there to learn, and he goes into the workshop on how we can help your finances as much as possible.

“I then ask the question, ‘Why did you come to class? Did you come because of your children?’” explained Chuck. “I understand.. this class can be a lot more than just a way to help get gifts for your children. It can be a change of lifestyle.”

This budget workshop would have not been possible without the Community Development Block Grant given in 2021 for the city of Dothan.

In order to sign up for the 2023 Salvation Angel Tree program, you have to sign up for this budget workshop.

The class is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 AM and 5 PM at the Salvation Army in Dothan.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
Country superstar Clint Black to play Dothan
The scam artists approach Faith Temple Fellowship in Hartford, Alabama.
Church members fear they have been scammed
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville

Latest News

Saving money can be difficult for some, especially when you're just able to make ends meet.
Salvation Army offering budget workshops to the community
Old Lee's steak house in daleville al. abandoned.
Abandoned buildings creating an eyesore issue in Daleville
The city is working toward a demolition project to get rid of abandoned buildings throughout...
Buildings in Daleville creating eyesores for business owners
Both projects are expected to be finished by the end of 2024.
City of Geneva working on multiple projects including city hall and new park