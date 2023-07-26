Salvation Army’s budget workshop open to the public and those in need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army in Dothan is hosting budget workshops to aid in finances and budgeting money properly.

The budget workshop is run by Chuck Shavers, with assistance from his wife Martha.

“I like to see people become successful, I don’t like to see anybody that is having a hard time,” said Chuck. “And sometimes we have to have a hard time in order to be successful.”

Charles Shavers uses a specific strategy in his teaching by asking a number of serious questions about what people are there to learn, and he goes into the workshop on how we can help your finances as much as possible.

“I then ask the question, ‘Why did you come to class? Did you come because of your children?’” explained Chuck. “I understand.. this class can be a lot more than just a way to help get gifts for your children. It can be a change of lifestyle.”

This budget workshop would have not been possible without the Community Development Block Grant given in 2021 for the city of Dothan.

In order to sign up for the 2023 Salvation Angel Tree program, you have to sign up for this budget workshop.

The class is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 AM and 5 PM at the Salvation Army in Dothan.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.