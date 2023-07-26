New art exhibit showcases regional art

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Museum of Art has an exhibit that may appeal to locals.

With the heat continuing throughout July, you might be looking for some fun indoor activities. One popular option is an art museum. The “Form in Motion: Sculpture from the Wiregrass Museum of Art” is a display of just a few of the 600 pieces owned by the museum.

Regional art comes in many forms. From paper to sculpture, they are meant to represent the region and the artists’ quirks according to Sophie Skipper from the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

“People can see themselves within the collection,” Skipper said. “For example, on view, we have a chair by Mose Toliver. We might not know exactly why an artist did something, but I think seeing people’s creativity in these ways that feel more tangible to us, like painting on a chair, is important and exciting.”

Skipper says that even those who might not be good at art or understand it can enjoy this exhibit. She adds that seeing work you can relate to in some way can be inspiring.

The exhibit will be on display until the end of the year. Other new exhibits at the Wiregrass Museum of Art include the “Day Series” and “35 Years of Modernist Prints.”

They will be on display until September 23rd.

