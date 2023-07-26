Wiregrass Gives Back
Mostly Dry The Next Few Days

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot temperatures will prevail for the coming days, with humidity increasing by Thursday as moisture begins to return. We keep lower rain chances around for now, with isolated showers coming back this weekend. Low temperatures edge upward through the beginning of next work week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, a stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds E 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light/Variable 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two, hot. High near 95°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Mostly Smooth On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W 5 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

The Long Heat Haul
