The Long Heat Haul

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures were gradually on the rise this afternoon compared to yesterday as some areas reached the middle 90s thanks to the limited cloud cover over the region. While the lack of moisture kept feel-like temperatures from breaking into the triple digits for most places, hotter air from the West will keep making them rise past the 90s tomorrow as the air slowly expands towards the Southeast. Small pockets of moisture can develop that provide isolated PM showers over certain locations throughout the rest of the week. However, the afternoons will continue heating up as high temperatures reach the upper 90s next week, along with the return of chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Don is now in the rearview mirror as it lost energy in the Central Atlantic Ocean, giving space for three batches of tropical showers and storms to develop. The collection of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean Sea have made landfall along the Windward Islands, which has decreased its chance of becoming a tropical depression as it continues west. Disorganized showers and storms located off the coasts of the Bahamas and West Africa maintain low chances of developing into tropical systems in the coming days.

