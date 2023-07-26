Wiregrass Gives Back
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator recognized as Officer of the Year

Deputy David Howell
Deputy David Howell(FSA)
By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Deputy David Colt Howell is the Florida Sheriff’s Association 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Howell was selected to receive this award due to the actions he undertook while responding to a noise disturbance with Sneads Police Department Sergeant Brett Preston on July 23, 2022. While at the scene, Preston was shot at multiple times by an irate neighbor. Under great stress, Howell rendered aid to a critically-injured Preston, then provided medical care to the suspect who, moments before, fired shots at the two.

“Deputy Howell exemplifies the level of bravery, commitment, and professionalism that citizens deserve from a law enforcement officer,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield. “His ability to remain calm under pressure and serve his community with diligence has truly saved lives.”

Howell has since been promoted to investigator within the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The combination of professionalism and bravery that Deputy Howell has displayed in his line of work is admirable,” said FSA President and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “What he has done for his community is what this award is all about, and today we recognize his heroism and dedicated service.”

For more information, view the official video here.

