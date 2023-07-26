Former Alabama football star John Metchie cleared to return to practice after leukemia battle

Wiregrass Gives Back
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - John Metchie is back!

Metchie, the former Alabama football star WR, was cleared to return to practice with the Houston Texans Wednesday, just one year after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. After being diagnosed in July 2022, Metchie was forced to sit out his entire rookie season in the NFL.

Metchie, who is expected to play a large role in the Texans passing attack, was welcomed back with open arms to training camp.

“It’s just a credit to his work ethic and and how relentless he’s been in this process. With no cameras on him, he’s been putting in the work and it’s encouraging to see. I’m happy to have him out,” stated Texans first year HC and former Alabama defensive star DeMeco Ryans.

“I’m happy to see him out there. He’s a stud. I was waiting to see him, and now since I have seen him and how he moves, I see why he was so highly drafted,” said Texans safety Jimmie Ward.

Metchie played for the Crimson Tide from 2019-2021, and compiled over 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He also played a large role in helping lead the Tide to their 2020 national championship victory.

